2H AGO

Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Amgen Irish Open 2025 at The K Club on September 04, 2025 in Straffan, Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)



    Jhonattan Vegas returns to The Genesis Invitational, set to tee off at The Riviera Country Club from Feb. 19-22, 2026. Vegas looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2023 where he finished tied for 56th at 1-over.

    Latest odds for Vegas at The Genesis Invitational.

    Vegas's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T5667-72-73-73+1
    2022T5570-72-68-72-2

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Vegas's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2023, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Vegas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7872-76-74-75+93.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-77+8--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-72-69-5--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4574-72-77-72+15--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1469-69-66-68-8--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4468-69-69-67-119.556
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5672-70-70-73+110.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5067-71-70-71-17.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3674-67-71-66-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4674-70-72-77+1316.125

    Vegas's recent performances

    • Vegas has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.
    • Vegas has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.350 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Vegas has averaged -0.653 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.4360.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green179-2.369-0.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.177-0.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-1.165-0.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Total177-3.793-0.653

    Vegas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Vegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.436 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas has posted a -2.369 mark that ranks 179th on TOUR. He ranks 170th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -1.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 168th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56, and he ranks 178th by breaking par 14.81% of the time.
    • Vegas has earned four FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 153rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

