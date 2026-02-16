Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day one of the Amgen Irish Open 2025 at The K Club on September 04, 2025 in Straffan, Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Jhonattan Vegas returns to The Genesis Invitational, set to tee off at The Riviera Country Club from Feb. 19-22, 2026. Vegas looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2023 where he finished tied for 56th at 1-over.
Vegas's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T56
|67-72-73-73
|+1
|2022
|T55
|70-72-68-72
|-2
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Vegas's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2023, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Vegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T78
|72-76-74-75
|+9
|3.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-69
|-5
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-77-72
|+15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|68-69-69-67
|-11
|9.556
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T56
|72-70-70-73
|+1
|10.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|67-71-70-71
|-1
|7.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|74-67-71-66
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|74-70-72-77
|+13
|16.125
Vegas's recent performances
- Vegas has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.
- Vegas has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.350 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has averaged -0.653 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.436
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|179
|-2.369
|-0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.177
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-1.165
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|177
|-3.793
|-0.653
Vegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.436 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas has posted a -2.369 mark that ranks 179th on TOUR. He ranks 170th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -1.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 168th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56, and he ranks 178th by breaking par 14.81% of the time.
- Vegas has earned four FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 153rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
