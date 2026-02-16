Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.638 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 84th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a 0.393 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 75.31% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a 0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 28.09% of the time.

Hisatsune ranks eighth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 435 points this season.