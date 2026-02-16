PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Ryo Hisatsune has not competed in The Genesis Invitational in the last five years. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 in Pacific Palisades, California.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at The Genesis Invitational.

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • This is Hisatsune's first time competing in The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT862-67-74-67-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1068-63-70-71-1270.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT269-66-68-69-16208.333
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-65-69-71-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5267-69-70-80+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4070-69-69-65-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT7278-71-73-69+7--

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of 0.429 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged 1.247 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.6380.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.3930.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green270.4140.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.4100.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.8551.247

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.638 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 84th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a 0.393 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 75.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a 0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 28.09% of the time.
    • Hisatsune ranks eighth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 435 points this season.
    • He posted a Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.855 that ranked 12th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

