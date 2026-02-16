Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Ryo Hisatsune has not competed in The Genesis Invitational in the last five years. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 in Pacific Palisades, California.
At The Genesis Invitational
- This is Hisatsune's first time competing in The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|62-67-74-67
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T10
|68-63-70-71
|-12
|70.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T2
|69-66-68-69
|-16
|208.333
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-65-69-71
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|67-69-70-80
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|70-69-69-65
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T72
|78-71-73-69
|+7
|--
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.429 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged 1.247 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.638
|0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.393
|0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|27
|0.414
|0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.410
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.855
|1.247
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.638 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a 0.393 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 75.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a 0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 28.09% of the time.
- Hisatsune ranks eighth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 435 points this season.
- He posted a Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.855 that ranked 12th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.