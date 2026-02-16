Kurt Kitayama betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Kurt Kitayama of the United States reacts to his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Kurt Kitayama finished tied for 39th at one-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with hopes of improving upon his recent results at The Genesis Invitational.
Kitayama's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T39
|70-69-69-75
|-1
|2023
|MC
|71-73
|+2
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of one-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|72-67-70-70
|-9
|13.313
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|69-71-70-66
|-8
|34.750
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-66
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-69-73-68
|-5
|12.000
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|68-70-69-64
|-13
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|70-73-72-67
|-2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|72-68-69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|69-63-72-67
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T31
|67-66-72-68
|-7
|25.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|1
|65-71-60-65
|-23
|500.000
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top twenty four times and in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.579 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has averaged 0.574 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.357
|0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.470
|0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.296
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.165
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.366
|0.574
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.357 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sported a 0.470 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 76.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama delivered a -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.87, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
- Kitayama has earned 60 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 72nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
