2H AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kurt Kitayama of the United States reacts to his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Kurt Kitayama finished tied for 39th at one-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with hopes of improving upon his recent results at The Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at The Genesis Invitational.

    Kitayama's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3970-69-69-75-1
    2023MC71-73+2

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Kitayama's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of one-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Kitayama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4872-67-70-70-913.313
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2469-71-70-66-834.750
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-69-66-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-69-73-68-512.000
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1568-70-69-64-13--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4870-73-72-67-2--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1972-68-69-71E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT969-63-72-67-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3167-66-72-68-725.000
    July 27, 20253M Open165-71-60-65-23500.000

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • Kitayama has finished in the top twenty four times and in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
    • Kitayama has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.579 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has averaged 0.574 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.3570.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.4700.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.2960.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.165-0.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.3660.574

    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.357 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sported a 0.470 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 76.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kitayama delivered a -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.87, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
    • Kitayama has earned 60 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 72nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

