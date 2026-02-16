Kurt Kitayama betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Kitayama has finished in the top twenty four times and in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.

Kitayama has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.579 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.