Bolton: Who to ride as The Genesis Invitational proves pivotal for fantasy points

Ludvig Åberg ... He’s the defending champion, but he didn’t prevail at Riviera. In his debut here in 2024, he finished T19, but he’s off to a rough start this season. Granted, an illness that forced him to withdraw during The American Express allows for an excuse, but he’s swallowed by other heavyweights in form and with more experience and success on this course.

J.J. Spaun ... Not all Los Angeles natives have good stories to share about Riviera. He’s just 2-for-7 and without a top 30 here. Yes, he’s at the peak of his career form and it hasn’t even been a full year since he cracked the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time – he’s currently No. 8 – but he’s also stumbled out of the gates this season with no better than a T40 in three starts.

Russell Henley ... After a rare appearance in a Power Rankings on the West Coast Swing , he finished T19 at Pebble Beach. It’s his 11th consecutive top 20 across the last eight months. He hasn’t been as impressive at Riviera, where he has only two top 25s among six paydays in nine appearances, but he’s likely to get you to the weekend. Just temper your expectations before you get ready to pounce on him during the Florida Swing.