Chris Gotterup betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Chris Gotterup of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup will be making his debut at The Genesis Invitational, as he has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with an opportunity to make his mark at this prestigious event.
At The Genesis Invitational
- This is Gotterup's first time competing in The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|64-71-70-72
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|63-71-70-64
|-16
|500.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|68-70-70-69
|-11
|46.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|63-69-68-64
|-16
|500.000
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|74-66-72-68
|-4
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T10
|70-63-69-66
|-12
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|73-70-75-68
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T54
|72-73-70-66
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T10
|63-69-65-69
|-18
|72.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|3
|72-65-68-67
|-12
|350.000
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top five three times over his last 10 appearances.
- Gotterup has finished in the top 10 five times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.560 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 1.001 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.863
|0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.620
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|9
|0.664
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|-0.027
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|2.121
|1.001
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.863 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.9 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a 0.620 mark that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 73.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Gotterup delivers a 0.664 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him ninth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Gotterup has a -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 28.82% of the time.
- Gotterup leads the FedExCup Regular Season points standings with 1,066 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
