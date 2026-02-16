Tony Finau betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Tony Finau finished tied for fifth at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Finau's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|76-69-67-68
|-8
|2024
|T19
|70-67-70-71
|-6
|2023
|T20
|72-69-71-67
|-5
|2022
|T33
|69-71-71-68
|-5
|2021
|2
|71-67-70-64
|-12
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Finau's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 8-under.
- Finau's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 12-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|18
|64-72-70-66
|-16
|65.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|72-67-71-66
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-71
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T64
|69-68-73-76
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|70-65-70-71
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T56
|70-68-72-75
|+1
|10.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|73-74-68-76
|+11
|6.625
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Finau has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.341 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.192
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.080
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.110
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.369
|-0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.148
|-0.341
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.192 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sported a 0.080 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau delivered a 0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07, and he ranked 79th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
- Finau has earned 124 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks 41st this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
