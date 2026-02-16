PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)



    Tony Finau finished tied for fifth at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Finau at The Genesis Invitational.

    Finau's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T576-69-67-68-8
    2024T1970-67-70-71-6
    2023T2072-69-71-67-5
    2022T3369-71-71-68-5
    2021271-67-70-64-12

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Finau's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Finau's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 12-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Finau's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1864-72-70-66-1665.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1172-67-71-66-1258.714
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-68-71-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-71+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6469-68-73-76+6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4470-65-70-71-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-77+4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5670-68-72-75+110.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6673-74-68-76+116.625

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
    • Finau has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.341 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.1920.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.080-0.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.1100.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.369-0.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.148-0.341

    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.192 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sported a 0.080 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Finau delivered a 0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07, and he ranked 79th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
    • Finau has earned 124 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks 41st this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

