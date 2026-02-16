PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman finished tied for 24th at two-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at The Genesis Invitational.

    Greyserman's recent history at The Genesis Invitational

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2477-68-73-68-2

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In Greyserman's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of two-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Greyserman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3768-68-69-72-1119.969
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC64-78-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5667-65-71-71-145.200
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship6269-68-70-71-10--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic267-63-71-65-18--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-75+7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3270-69-69-68-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Greyserman has an average of -0.292 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.427 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman has averaged 0.237 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.375-0.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.2530.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.047-0.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.1220.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.7960.237

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.375 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.5 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sported a -0.253 mark that ranked 118th on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Greyserman delivered a -0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranked 41st by breaking par 26.85% of the time.
    • Greyserman has earned 25 FedExCup Regular Season points (107th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

