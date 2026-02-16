Max Greyserman betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman finished tied for 24th at two-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Greyserman's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T24
|77-68-73-68
|-2
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of two-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|68-68-69-72
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|64-78
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|67-65-71-71
|-14
|5.200
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|62
|69-68-70-71
|-10
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|2
|67-63-71-65
|-18
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|70-69-69-68
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Greyserman has an average of -0.292 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.427 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged 0.237 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.375
|-0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.253
|0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.047
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.122
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.796
|0.237
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.375 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.5 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sported a -0.253 mark that ranked 118th on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman delivered a -0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranked 41st by breaking par 26.85% of the time.
- Greyserman has earned 25 FedExCup Regular Season points (107th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
