2H AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo of South Africa prepares to play his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Garrick Higgo has not competed in The Genesis Invitational in the last five years. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with hopes of making his mark in the 2026 edition of this $20 million event.

    Latest odds for Higgo at The Genesis Invitational.

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • This is Higgo's first time competing in The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Higgo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6071-71-71-70-57.875
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC76-68+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT468-65-61-68-26--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT471-65-68-66-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms Championship265-66-67-68-22--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT769-68-66-71-14--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3968-67-70-67-1215.000
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipW/D------

    Higgo's recent performances

    • Higgo has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
    • Higgo has an average of 0.353 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.286 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo has averaged 0.877 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1560.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green174-1.5770.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.1540.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.2640.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-1.8410.877

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.156 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sports a -1.577 mark that ranks 174th on TOUR. He ranks 174th with a 60.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgo has delivered a -0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 18.06% of the time.
    • Higgo has earned 8 FedExCup Regular Season points (134th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

