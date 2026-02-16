Max Homa betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Homa has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 15-under.

Homa has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.331 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.