Max Homa betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Max Homa of the United States prepares to play his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Max Homa won The Genesis Invitational in 2021 with a score of 12-under but missed the cut in his most recent appearance in 2025. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set on returning to form at this tournament.
Homa's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|2024
|T16
|73-65-70-69
|-7
|2023
|2
|64-68-69-68
|-15
|2022
|T10
|66-70-67-71
|-10
|2021
|1
|66-70-70-66
|-12
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Homa's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Homa's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won the tournament at 12-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T66
|69-68-75-72
|E
|3.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|25.273
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T9
|70-66-66-67
|-15
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|73-67-73-67
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T18
|67-72-64-72
|-13
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|71-69-73-66
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-75
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|15.000
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T45
|--
|--
|6.689
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 15-under.
- Homa has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.331 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.017
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.269
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.328
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.076
|0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.034
|0.493
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.017 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranked 38th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sported a 0.269 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked 101st with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa delivered a 0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 23.89% of the time.
- Homa has earned 29 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.