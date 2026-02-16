Marco Penge betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Marco Penge of England plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Marco Penge has not competed in The Genesis Invitational in the last five years. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with hopes of making his mark in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
At The Genesis Invitational
- This is Penge's first time competing in The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Penge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T64
|73-68-72-71
|-4
|7
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T2
|65-67-69-66
|-13
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|69-71-74-69
|-1
|--
Penge's recent performances
- Penge has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Penge has an average of 0.972 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Penge has averaged 0.918 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Penge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.843
|0.972
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.924
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|165
|-0.556
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-1.191
|-0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-1.828
|0.918
Penge's advanced stats and rankings
- Penge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.843 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.4 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge sports a -0.924 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Penge has delivered a -1.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 18.75% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.