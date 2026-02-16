PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Marco Penge betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marco Penge of England plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Marco Penge has not competed in The Genesis Invitational in the last five years. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with hopes of making his mark in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Penge at The Genesis Invitational.

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • This is Penge's first time competing in The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Penge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6473-68-72-71-47
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-75+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-73+4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT265-67-69-66-13--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2869-71-74-69-1--

    Penge's recent performances

    • Penge has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Penge has an average of 0.972 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Penge has averaged 0.918 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Penge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.8430.972
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.924-0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green165-0.5560.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-1.191-0.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-1.8280.918

    Penge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Penge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.843 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.4 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge sports a -0.924 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Penge has delivered a -1.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 18.75% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

