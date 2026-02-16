Akshay Bhatia betting profile: The Genesis Invitational

Bhatia has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.

Bhatia has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.