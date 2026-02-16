Akshay Bhatia betting profile: The Genesis Invitational
Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 15, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia finished tied for ninth at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club Feb. 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Genesis Invitational.
Bhatia's recent history at The Genesis Invitational
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T9
|75-67-73-67
|-6
At The Genesis Invitational
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 6-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T6
|65-64-68-72
|-19
|250.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|68-67-67-67
|-15
|125.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-78
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T11
|68-73-70-66
|-11
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|66-67-69-68
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T26
|75-69-66-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|62-69-70-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|68
|-2
|--
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Bhatia has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged -0.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.085
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.537
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.320
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.235
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|1.007
|-0.408
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.085 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a 0.537 mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 73.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.54, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 28.21% of the time.
- Bhatia ranked 13th this season with 375 FedExCup Regular Season points, and his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 11.54% ranked 45th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
