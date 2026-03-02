PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard preview: Betting odds and stats

1 Min Read

Golfbet News

Golf is Hard at Bay Hill

    The PGA TOUR heads to Orlando, Florida this week for the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.

    • Date: March 5-8, 2026
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20.0 million
    • Previous winner: Russell Henley

    Betting profiles for the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Click here for scoring and tee times.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

