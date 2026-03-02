Alex Noren betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Noren has finished in the top five once, in the top 10 twice, and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished third with a score of 15-under.

Noren has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.744 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.