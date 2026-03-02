Alex Noren betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
1 Min Read
Alex Noren of Sweden plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Alex Noren finished tied for 61st at plus-3 in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Noren's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T61
|73-73-70-75
|+3
|2021
|T49
|72-71-70-79
|+4
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Noren's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2023, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of plus-3.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Noren's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|74-66-67-66
|-11
|105.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|68-70-66-71
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|69-65-73-70
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T3
|62-70-69-64
|-15
|162.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T7
|70-62-65-68
|-19
|85.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top five once, in the top 10 twice, and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished third with a score of 15-under.
- Noren has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.744 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has averaged 1.120 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.197
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.250
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|25
|0.377
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.503
|0.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.934
|1.120
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.197 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.0 yards ranks 172nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren has a 0.250 mark that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a 69.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Noren has delivered a 0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 26.50% of the time.
- Noren has earned 136 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 57th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.