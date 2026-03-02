Chris Gotterup betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Chris Gotterup of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup has not competed in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the last five years. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set on making his mark in Orlando, Florida.
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- This is Gotterup's first time competing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the past five years.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|64-71-70-72
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|P1
|63-71-70-64
|-16
|500.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|68-70-70-69
|-11
|46.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|63-69-68-64
|-16
|500.000
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|74-66-72-68
|-4
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T10
|70-63-69-66
|-12
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|73-70-75-68
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T54
|72-73-70-66
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T10
|63-69-65-69
|-18
|72.500
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.740 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.522 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.416 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 1.507 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.784
|0.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.551
|0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.441
|0.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.180
|-0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.596
|1.507
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.784 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.0 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a 0.551 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 71.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a -0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 27.16% of the time.
- Gotterup currently sits second in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,066 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
