Chris Gotterup betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Gotterup has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

He has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.

Gotterup has an average of 0.740 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.522 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Gotterup has an average of 0.416 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.