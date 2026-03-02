PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Sam Stevens betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Sam Stevens finished tied for 40th at 4-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Stevens' recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4078-70-74-70+4

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Stevens' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1674-68-67-65-1068.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5569-72-68-72-710.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3566-70-72-70-618.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3068-72-71-69-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT664-67-68-67-2295.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3169-68-68-69-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT767-67-67-63-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3673-69-69-68-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-74+2--

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 22-under.
    • Stevens has an average of 0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has averaged 0.669 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.4380.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.4020.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green750.0900.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.156-0.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.7740.669

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.438 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sports a 0.402 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 26th with a 73.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stevens has delivered a -0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 24.77% of the time.
    • Stevens has earned 237 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 31st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

