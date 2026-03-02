Sam Stevens betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Sam Stevens finished tied for 40th at 4-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Stevens' recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|78-70-74-70
|+4
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Stevens' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|74-68-67-65
|-10
|68.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T55
|69-72-68-72
|-7
|10.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|66-70-72-70
|-6
|18.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|68-72-71-69
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T6
|64-67-68-67
|-22
|95.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|69-68-68-69
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|67-67-67-63
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|73-69-69-68
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 22-under.
- Stevens has an average of 0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged 0.669 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.438
|0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.402
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|75
|0.090
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.156
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.774
|0.669
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.438 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sports a 0.402 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 26th with a 73.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens has delivered a -0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 24.77% of the time.
- Stevens has earned 237 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 31st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
