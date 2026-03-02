Corey Conners betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Conners has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.

Conners has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.