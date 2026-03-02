PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Corey Conners of Canada lines up a putt on the eighth greenduring the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Corey Conners of Canada lines up a putt on the eighth greenduring the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Corey Conners finished third at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge from March 5-8 with his sights set on improving upon that strong performance in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Conners at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Conners' recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025369-70-69-71-9
    2024T1870-71-71-74-2
    2023T2172-66-75-72-3
    2022T1172-73-69-74E
    2021366-69-71-74-8

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Conners' most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished third after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Conners' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3771-69-70-70-421.563
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7070-75-74-67-25.625
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-72+2--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2470-67-65-71-732.500
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT470-67-67-62-14--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship3970-71-66-80+7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5071-68-70-71E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1074-69-66-66-9145.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4770-69-71-68-29.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenW/D72-74-72+8--

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
    • Conners has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners has averaged -0.520 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1700.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.0840.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green145-0.301-0.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.584-0.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.632-0.520

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.170 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sports a 0.084 mark that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 71.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Conners has delivered a -0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.14, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 19.84% of the time.
    • Conners ranks 99th with 60 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

