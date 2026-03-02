Corey Conners betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Corey Conners of Canada lines up a putt on the eighth greenduring the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Corey Conners finished third at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge from March 5-8 with his sights set on improving upon that strong performance in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Conners' recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|3
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|2024
|T18
|70-71-71-74
|-2
|2023
|T21
|72-66-75-72
|-3
|2022
|T11
|72-73-69-74
|E
|2021
|3
|66-69-71-74
|-8
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Conners' most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished third after posting a score of 9-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|71-69-70-70
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T70
|70-75-74-67
|-2
|5.625
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|70-67-65-71
|-7
|32.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|70-67-67-62
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|39
|70-71-66-80
|+7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|71-68-70-71
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|74-69-66-66
|-9
|145.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|70-69-71-68
|-2
|9.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|W/D
|72-74-72
|+8
|--
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
- Conners has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged -0.520 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.170
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.084
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.301
|-0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.584
|-0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.632
|-0.520
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.170 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sports a 0.084 mark that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 71.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners has delivered a -0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.14, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 19.84% of the time.
- Conners ranks 99th with 60 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
