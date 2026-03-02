Maverick McNealy betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
1 Min Read
Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2025. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge from March 5-8 with his sights set on making the weekend in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
McNealy's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|2022
|73
|73-74-76-79
|+14
|2021
|T49
|71-72-72-77
|+4
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|67-72-63-73
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T13
|67-69-65-72
|-11
|57.333
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|10
|65-70-70-70
|-13
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|66-66-74-67
|-7
|32.500
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T23
|71-64-69-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|3
|70-64-69-66
|-11
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|66-66-74-69
|-5
|--
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
- McNealy has an average of 0.381 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.373 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.896 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.404
|0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.393
|0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.173
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.021
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.949
|0.896
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.404 (34th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, McNealy sports a 0.393 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 69.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy has delivered a -0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 27.47% of the time.
- McNealy has earned 196 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 36th. He ranks 79th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.58%.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.