Maverick McNealy betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

McNealy has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.

McNealy has an average of 0.381 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.373 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.