PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Maverick McNealy missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2025. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge from March 5-8 with his sights set on making the weekend in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    McNealy's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-80+9
    20227373-74-76-79+14
    2021T4971-72-72-77+4

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    McNealy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC69-74+1--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2967-72-63-73-1331.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1367-69-65-72-1157.333
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open1065-70-70-70-1375.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2466-66-74-67-732.500
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1369-70-70-69-10--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2371-64-69-70-6--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship370-64-69-66-11--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2866-66-74-69-5--

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
    • McNealy has an average of 0.381 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.373 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has averaged 0.896 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.4040.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3930.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.1730.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.021-0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.9490.896

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.404 (34th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, McNealy sports a 0.393 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 69.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McNealy has delivered a -0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 27.47% of the time.
    • McNealy has earned 196 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 36th. He ranks 79th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.58%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Andrew Novak betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW