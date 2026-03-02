PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody of the United States prepares to play a shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Pierceson Coody of the United States prepares to play a shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Pierceson Coody finished tied for 14th at 4-under in his 2023 appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Coody at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Coody's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T1474-71-66-73-4

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Coody's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2023, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Coody's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1668-71-68-67-1068.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4869-68-70-72-913.313
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1066-68-70-68-1270.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT268-70-69-65-16208.333
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1862-72-67-68-1944.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1368-70-69-64-954.167
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5166-69-70-66-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2269-68-74-70-3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3169-70-67-66-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT369-64-66-69-16--

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Coody has an average of 0.642 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody has averaged 1.107 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.7020.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.5080.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green810.0590.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.065-0.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.3341.107

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.702 (seventh) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 315.9 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Coody sported a 0.508 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 75.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
    • Coody has accumulated 459 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 14th, and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.34%, which ranked 27th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Viktor Hovland betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Nick Taylor betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Sepp Straka betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW