Pierceson Coody betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Pierceson Coody of the United States prepares to play a shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody finished tied for 14th at 4-under in his 2023 appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Coody's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T14
|74-71-66-73
|-4
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Coody's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2023, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|68-71-68-67
|-10
|68.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|69-68-70-72
|-9
|13.313
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T10
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|70.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T2
|68-70-69-65
|-16
|208.333
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|62-72-67-68
|-19
|44.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|68-70-69-64
|-9
|54.167
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|66-69-70-66
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|69-68-74-70
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|69-70-67-66
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|69-64-66-69
|-16
|--
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Coody has an average of 0.642 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged 1.107 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.702
|0.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.508
|0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|0.059
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.065
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.334
|1.107
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.702 (seventh) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 315.9 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Coody sported a 0.508 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 75.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
- Coody has accumulated 459 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 14th, and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.34%, which ranked 27th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
