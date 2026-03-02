Jordan Spieth betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Jordan Spieth returns to Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 for the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. In his most recent appearance in 2024, Spieth finished tied for 30th at 1-over.
Spieth's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T30
|69-74-77-69
|+1
|2023
|T4
|68-69-74-70
|-7
|2021
|T4
|70-69-68-75
|-6
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2023 and 2021, when he finished tied for fourth.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Spieth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|70-67-70-66
|-11
|105.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|66-68-69-72
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|68-68-68-69
|-7
|32.500
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T31
|65-70-70-68
|-7
|25.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T40
|73-69-72-68
|-2
|20.300
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-75-71-72
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|72-69-72-74
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|69-71-67-71
|-2
|16.500
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- Spieth has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
- Spieth has an average of -0.332 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.275 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has averaged -0.172 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.270
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.116
|-0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.182
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.862
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.658
|-0.172
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.270 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranked 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sported a -0.116 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 67.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth delivered a 0.862 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.21.
- Spieth has accumulated 169 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 47th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
