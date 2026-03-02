PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth of the United States lines up a putt on the seventh green during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)



    Jordan Spieth returns to Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 for the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. In his most recent appearance in 2024, Spieth finished tied for 30th at 1-over.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Spieth's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3069-74-77-69+1
    2023T468-69-74-70-7
    2021T470-69-68-75-6

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2023 and 2021, when he finished tied for fourth.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Spieth's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1270-67-70-66-11105.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2966-68-69-72-1331.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-75+3--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2468-68-68-69-732.500
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3869-70-70-68-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3165-70-70-68-725.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4073-69-72-68-220.300
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2370-75-71-72+842.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT772-69-72-74-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3669-71-67-71-216.500

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • Spieth has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
    • Spieth has an average of -0.332 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.275 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has averaged -0.172 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.270-0.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.116-0.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.1820.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.8620.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.658-0.172

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.270 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranked 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spieth sported a -0.116 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 67.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth delivered a 0.862 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.21.
    • Spieth has accumulated 169 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 47th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

