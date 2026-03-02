PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan plays a shot from a bunker on the 16th hole during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Hideki Matsuyama finished tied for 22nd at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Matsuyama's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2273-72-74-69E
    2024T1267-70-72-76-3
    2023MC71-78+5
    2022T2073-72-76-70+3
    2021T1875-70-69-72-2

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of even par.
    • Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 3-under.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Matsuyama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2869-72-69-68-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT867-67-67-69-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenP268-64-68-68-16300.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1164-73-69-70-1258.714
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1369-70-65-67-954.167
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2072-68-69-67-8--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship2969-69-76-69+3--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2669-64-76-73+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1769-70-69-65-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1970-66-67-67-1044.000

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
    • Matsuyama has an average of -0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.794 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has averaged 1.471 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.334-0.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.8340.794
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green40.6770.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.3720.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.5491.471

    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.334 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sported a 0.834 mark that ranked 13th on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 68.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.95, and he ranked 59th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Matsuyama has earned 592 FedExCup Regular Season points (eighth) this season, and he ranked second with an 8.33% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

