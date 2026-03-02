Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
1 Min Read
Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Jhonattan Vegas has not competed in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the last five years. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 for the 2026 tournament.
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Vegas has not competed in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the past five years.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Vegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-68-74-71
|-2
|17.250
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T78
|72-76-74-75
|+9
|3.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-69
|-5
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-77-72
|+15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|68-69-69-67
|-11
|9.556
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T56
|72-70-70-73
|+1
|10.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|67-71-70-71
|-1
|7.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|74-67-71-66
|-2
|21.625
Vegas's recent performances
- Vegas had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of eight-under.
- He has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has an average of -1.053 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has an average of -0.659 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.320 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.343
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-1.246
|-1.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.205
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.821
|-0.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|174
|-2.615
|-2.320
Vegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.343 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sports a -1.246 mark that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 61.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.821 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranks 169th by breaking par 17.52% of the time.
- Vegas has earned 21 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 128th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.