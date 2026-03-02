PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela plays a shot from a bunker on the 15th hole during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Jhonattan Vegas has not competed in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the last five years. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 for the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Vegas at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Vegas has not competed in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the past five years.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Vegas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational4469-68-74-71-217.250
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7872-76-74-75+93.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-77+8--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-72-69-5--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4574-72-77-72+15--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1469-69-66-68-8--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4468-69-69-67-119.556
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5672-70-70-73+110.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5067-71-70-71-17.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3674-67-71-66-221.625

    Vegas's recent performances

    • Vegas had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of eight-under.
    • He has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Vegas has an average of -1.053 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Vegas has an average of -0.659 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -2.320 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.343-0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-1.246-1.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.205-0.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.821-0.659
    Average Strokes Gained: Total174-2.615-2.320

    Vegas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Vegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.343 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sports a -1.246 mark that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 61.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.821 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46, and he ranks 169th by breaking par 17.52% of the time.
    • Vegas has earned 21 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 128th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

