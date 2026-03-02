Justin Rose betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Rose has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.

Rose has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.482 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.