Justin Rose betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
1 Min Read
Justin Rose of England plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Justin Rose finished tied for eighth at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Rose's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T8
|70-73-71-69
|-5
|2024
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|2023
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|2022
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|2021
|WD
|71-68
|-
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Rose's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 5-under.
- Rose's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for eighth at 5-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Rose's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|62-65-68-70
|-23
|500.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-63-73
|-8
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T21
|69-70-69-65
|-7
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T30
|71-70-71-72
|+4
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|P1
|64-66-67-67
|-16
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|69-71-68-69
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-68-68-63
|-11
|100.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-77
|+14
|--
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
- Rose has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.482 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has averaged 0.775 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|-0.018
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.763
|0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.382
|-0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.339
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.702
|0.775
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.018 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sported a 0.763 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 75.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 14th by breaking par 28.21% of the time.
- Rose ranked 11th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 520 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.