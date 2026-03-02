Matt McCarty betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Matt McCarty has not competed in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the past five years. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with an opportunity to make his mark at this tournament.
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- This is McCarty's first time competing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the past five years.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|70-69-69-69
|-7
|41.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T67
|75-69-73-68
|-3
|6.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|46.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|63-66-68-68
|-23
|183.750
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|67-72-68-70
|-3
|5.500
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|69-65-64-70
|-16
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|75-65-74-60
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|64-73-70-76
|-5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|66-65-72-64
|-13
|80.000
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- McCarty has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- McCarty has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- McCarty has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.520 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged 0.163 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.046
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.066
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.415
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.451
|0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.148
|0.163
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.046 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranked 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a 0.066 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 93rd with a 68.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.451 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 25.76% of the time.
- McCarty has earned 283 FedExCup Regular Season points (23rd) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.64% (82nd).
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
