8H AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Ludvig Åberg returns to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, set to tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge from March 5-8. Åberg looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd at even par.

    Latest odds for Åberg at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Åberg's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2272-71-77-68E
    2024T2573-74-69-72E
    2023T2470-70-73-73-2

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Åberg's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of even par.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Åberg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2072-68-69-66-952.500
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3775-69-66-67-1119.969
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-72+6--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressW/D68-67-9--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2166-68-71-68-7--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT768-64-68-73-7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT967-67-70-67-9--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2373-67-68-70-647.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT867-65-71-68-980.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3671-69-69-69-221.625

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of seven-under.
    • Åberg has an average of 0.277 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has averaged 0.368 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.0820.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green94-0.041-0.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green900.0190.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.1000.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Total93-0.0400.368

    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.082 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a -0.041 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
    • Åberg has earned 72 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 88th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

