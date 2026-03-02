Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Ludvig Ã berg of Sweden plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Ludvig Åberg returns to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, set to tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge from March 5-8. Åberg looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd at even par.
Åberg's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T22
|72-71-77-68
|E
|2024
|T25
|73-74-69-72
|E
|2023
|T24
|70-70-73-73
|-2
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Åberg's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of even par.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T20
|72-68-69-66
|-9
|52.500
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|75-69-66-67
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|68-67
|-9
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T21
|66-68-71-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|68-64-68-73
|-7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|67-67-70-67
|-9
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|73-67-68-70
|-6
|47.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|67-65-71-68
|-9
|80.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|21.625
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of seven-under.
- Åberg has an average of 0.277 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has averaged 0.368 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.082
|0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|-0.041
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|90
|0.019
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.100
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|-0.040
|0.368
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.082 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a -0.041 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
- Åberg has earned 72 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 88th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.