Jake Knapp betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Jake Knapp of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Jake Knapp finished tied for 57th at 12-over in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge from March 5-8 with his sights set on significant improvement in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Jake Knapp's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T57
|77-70-81-72
|+12
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Knapp's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2024, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 12-over.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Jake Knapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-13
|275.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|66-67-66-71
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|85.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T5
|66-70-70-67
|-15
|105.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T11
|66-68-70-66
|-10
|67.500
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T62
|72-70-70-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|64-65-67-68
|-20
|133.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|64-69-68-74
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|38.250
Jake Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He has recorded two top-five finishes in his last ten performances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Knapp has an average of 0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.410 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has averaged 2.074 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jake Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.480
|0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.429
|0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.179
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|1.095
|1.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|2.183
|2.074
Jake Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.480 (26th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 319.4 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Knapp has maintained a 0.429 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp has delivered a 1.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75.
- Knapp has accumulated 680 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking fifth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
