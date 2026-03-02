PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jake Knapp of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Jake Knapp of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Jake Knapp finished tied for 57th at 12-over in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge from March 5-8 with his sights set on significant improvement in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Jake Knapp's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5777-70-81-72+12

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Knapp's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2024, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 12-over.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Jake Knapp's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational673-65-67-66-13275.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT866-67-66-71-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open867-69-66-68-1485.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT566-70-70-67-15105.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1166-68-70-66-1067.500
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6272-70-70-73+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-65-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT364-65-67-68-20133.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2264-69-68-74-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2168-69-69-65-1338.250

    Jake Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He has recorded two top-five finishes in his last ten performances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
    • Knapp has an average of 0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.410 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has averaged 2.074 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jake Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.4800.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.4290.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.1790.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting41.0951.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Total32.1832.074

    Jake Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.480 (26th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 319.4 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Knapp has maintained a 0.429 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knapp has delivered a 1.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75.
    • Knapp has accumulated 680 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking fifth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Michael Kim betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Matt McCarty betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW