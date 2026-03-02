PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with a score of 15-under and finished tied for 11th last year at 4-under. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set on another victory at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Scheffler's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1171-72-71-70-4
    2024170-67-70-66-15
    2023T468-72-68-73-7
    2022170-73-68-72-5

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Scheffler's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished first at 15-under.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Scheffler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1274-68-66-65-11105.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT472-66-67-63-20312.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT373-65-67-64-15125.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express163-64-68-66-27500.000
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship170-68-64-67-19--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT463-69-66-68-14--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship166-65-67-67-15--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT367-66-65-67-15--
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship168-64-67-68-17750.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT867-68-69-67-980.000

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished in the top five eight times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished first with a score of 27-under.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.827 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.756 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 2.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.8630.827
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2500.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90.5440.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.7420.756
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.3982.064

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.863 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler sported a 0.250 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked second with a 76.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scheffler delivered a 0.742 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.56, and he ranked first by breaking par 34.03% of the time.
    • Scheffler ranked first with 2.398 Strokes Gained: Total and accumulated 1,043 FedExCup Regular Season points (third).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

