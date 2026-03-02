Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
1 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with a score of 15-under and finished tied for 11th last year at 4-under. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set on another victory at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Scheffler's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|2024
|1
|70-67-70-66
|-15
|2023
|T4
|68-72-68-73
|-7
|2022
|1
|70-73-68-72
|-5
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Scheffler's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished first at 15-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|74-68-66-65
|-11
|105.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T4
|72-66-67-63
|-20
|312.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|73-65-67-64
|-15
|125.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|1
|63-64-68-66
|-27
|500.000
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|1
|70-68-64-67
|-19
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|63-69-66-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|1
|66-65-67-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T3
|67-66-65-67
|-15
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-17
|750.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|67-68-69-67
|-9
|80.000
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top five eight times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished first with a score of 27-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.827 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.756 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 2.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.863
|0.827
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.250
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|9
|0.544
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.742
|0.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.398
|2.064
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.863 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler sported a 0.250 mark that ranked 57th on TOUR. He ranked second with a 76.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scheffler delivered a 0.742 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.56, and he ranked first by breaking par 34.03% of the time.
- Scheffler ranked first with 2.398 Strokes Gained: Total and accumulated 1,043 FedExCup Regular Season points (third).
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.