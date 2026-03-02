Tom Hoge betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Tom Hoge finished tied for 40th at four-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Hoge's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|73-72-70-77
|+4
|2024
|T12
|72-71-69-73
|-3
|2023
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|2022
|T32
|78-69-69-77
|+5
|2021
|MC
|74-73
|+3
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of four-over.
- Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at three-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|65-68-70-68
|-17
|85.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T70
|71-68-77-74
|+2
|2.850
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|64-68-65-70
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|69-69-70-67
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|67-66-70-67
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|68-70-68-70
|-8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 21-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.260 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.476 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged -0.412 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.258
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.023
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.424
|-0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.381
|0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.278
|-0.412
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.258 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.023 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 143rd with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge delivered a 0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.95, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 25.83% of the time.
- Hoge has earned 175 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 41st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
