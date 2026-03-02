PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Tom Hoge finished tied for 40th at four-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Hoge's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4073-72-70-77+4
    2024T1272-71-69-73-3
    2023MC73-74+3
    2022T3278-69-69-77+5
    2021MC74-73+3

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of four-over.
    • Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at three-under.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Hoge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1465-68-70-68-1785.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7071-68-77-74+22.850
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT864-68-65-70-2175.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4069-69-70-67-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-68-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2167-66-70-67-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4268-70-68-70-8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-75+5--

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 21-under.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.260 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.476 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has averaged -0.412 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.258-0.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.023-0.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.424-0.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.3810.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Total103-0.278-0.412

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.258 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.023 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 143rd with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoge delivered a 0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.95, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 25.83% of the time.
    • Hoge has earned 175 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 41st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
