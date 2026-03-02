Tom Hoge betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Hoge has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 21-under.

Hoge has an average of -0.260 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.476 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.