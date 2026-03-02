Harris English betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
1 Min Read
Harris English of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Harris English finished tied for second at eight-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set on capturing his first victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
English's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|2024
|T21
|69-73-68-77
|-1
|2023
|T2
|69-72-69-70
|-8
|2021
|T26
|73-70-71-74
|E
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In English's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of six-over.
- English's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at eight-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T22
|73-68-70-65
|-8
|47.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|73-63-69-69
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|70-69-70-68
|-7
|26.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|73-68-67-70
|-10
|37.300
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|65-67-70-69
|-17
|25.273
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T47
|67-68-67-68
|-12
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|68-66-69-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|70-68-67-72
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T48
|70-68-69-72
|-1
|--
English's recent performances
- English has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of three-under.
- English has an average of 0.589 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.036 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.873 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.695
|0.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|-0.046
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.107
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.484
|0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|1.027
|0.873
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.695 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.046 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 53rd with a 71.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English delivered a 0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 26.94% of the time.
- English has earned 176 FedExCup Regular Season points (40th) this season and has avoided bogeys 11.11% of the time (24th).
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.