Andrew Putnam betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam finished tied for eighth at four-under at this event in 2024. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Putnam's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T8
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|2023
|T34
|69-75-73-71
|E
|2022
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|2021
|T4
|70-72-69-71
|-6
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of four-under.
- Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at six-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|72-60-65-68
|-23
|183.750
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|61-69-69-68
|-15
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T67
|73-69-70-79
|+7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|64-70-69-70
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T65
|73-70-71-74
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged 0.169 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.421
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.366
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.310
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-1.250
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.995
|0.169
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.421 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.9 yards ranks 174th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sports a 0.366 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Putnam is delivering a -1.250 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 27.08% of the time.
- Putnam has earned 184 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
