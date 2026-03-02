PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Andrew Putnam finished tied for eighth at four-under at this event in 2024. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Putnam's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T871-71-72-70-4
    2023T3469-75-73-71E
    2022MC74-75+5
    2021T470-72-69-71-6

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of four-under.
    • Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at six-under.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Putnam's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-72+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT272-60-65-68-23183.750
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2561-69-69-68-15--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6773-69-70-79+7--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4064-70-69-70-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6573-70-71-74+4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
    • Putnam has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has averaged 0.169 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.421-0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.366-0.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.3100.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-1.2500.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.9950.169

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.421 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.9 yards ranks 174th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sports a 0.366 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Putnam is delivering a -1.250 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 27.08% of the time.
    • Putnam has earned 184 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

