Ben Griffin betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Ben Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin finished tied for 45th at five-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Griffin's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|75-72-72-74
|+5
|2023
|T14
|69-72-73-70
|-4
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of five-over.
- Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 14th at four-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T41
|73-68-71-69
|-3
|18.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|70-68-65-74
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|71-67-69-70
|-7
|26.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T24
|63-68-69-70
|-18
|35.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|63-71-71-67
|-8
|43.000
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|65-65-66-63
|-29
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|2
|64-66-70-70
|-18
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T10
|66-67-68-67
|-12
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|67-72-69-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|66-69-66-70
|-9
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Griffin has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished first with a score of 29-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 0.413 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.140
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.119
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.529
|0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.189
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.459
|0.413
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.140 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.119 mark that ranked 106th on TOUR. He ranked 53rd with a 71.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Griffin delivered a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75.
- Griffin's short game has been exceptional, ranking 10th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.529.
- He has collected 144 FedExCup Regular Season points (54th) and has ranked 31st in Bogey Avoidance at 11.67%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
