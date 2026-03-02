Bud Cauley betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Bud Cauley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Bud Cauley has not competed in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the last five years. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 looking to make his mark at this $20 million event.
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- This is Cauley's first time competing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the past five years.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|68-67-72-70
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T68
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|3.200
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-66-73
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|71-67-67-68
|-7
|32.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|67-73-73-66
|-5
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|69-73-75-69
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|64-69-70-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.
- Cauley has an average of -0.090 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.236 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged -0.424 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.102
|-0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.265
|0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|0.025
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.670
|-0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.481
|-0.424
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.102 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.265 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 70.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.670 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he ranked 81st by breaking par 23.86% of the time.
- Cauley has earned 56 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 102nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
