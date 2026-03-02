PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Fox of New Zealand lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Ryan Fox finished tied for 14th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He returns to Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 looking to improve upon that performance at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Fox at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Fox's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T1473-73-71-67-4

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Fox's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2023, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Fox's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT767-69-69-67-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2472-64-69-69-1440.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2469-69-70-68-834.750
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4374-73-76-69+12--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5072-71-68-69E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6566-70-74-72+23.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1769-71-68-66-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1972-73-73-69+758.250

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Fox has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.258 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has averaged 0.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2850.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.192-0.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.2770.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.5670.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161.3210.103

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.285 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sported a 0.192 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fox delivered a 0.567 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 28.70% of the time.
    • Fox has earned 251 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 28th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

