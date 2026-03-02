Ryan Fox betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Ryan Fox of New Zealand lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox finished tied for 14th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He returns to Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 looking to improve upon that performance at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Fox's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T14
|73-73-71-67
|-4
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Fox's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2023, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|72-64-69-69
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|69-69-70-68
|-8
|34.750
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|43
|74-73-76-69
|+12
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|72-71-68-69
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|66-70-74-72
|+2
|3.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|72-73-73-69
|+7
|58.250
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Fox has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.258 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged 0.103 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.285
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.192
|-0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.277
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.567
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|1.321
|0.103
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.285 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sported a 0.192 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox delivered a 0.567 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 28.70% of the time.
- Fox has earned 251 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 28th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
