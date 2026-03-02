Viktor Hovland betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Viktor Hovland
Viktor Hovland missed the cut at last year's Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after posting a score of 5-over. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set on a much better performance in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Hovland's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|2024
|T36
|71-69-75-75
|+2
|2023
|T10
|71-71-66-75
|-5
|2022
|T2
|69-66-75-74
|-4
|2021
|T49
|69-68-77-78
|+4
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 4-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Hovland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T41
|69-73-70-69
|-3
|18.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|70-69-71-72
|-6
|8.750
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T10
|69-70-65-68
|-12
|70.000
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|12
|68-71-67-63
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|67-68-69-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|74-68-67-67
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T63
|73-69-73-73
|+4
|7.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|66-72-67-67
|-8
|67.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|66-75-63
|-6
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|3
|71-68-70-73
|+2
|350.000
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished third with a score of 2-over.
- Hovland has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.850 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.639 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.381
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.756
|0.850
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.055
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.169
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.151
|0.639
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.381 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranked 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland sported a 0.756 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 113th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hovland delivered a -0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50.
- Hovland has earned 98 FedExCup Regular Season points (71st) this season and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.50% (46th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
