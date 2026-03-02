PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Viktor Hovland betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Viktor Hovland of Norway plays a shot on the 13th fairway during the first round of The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Viktor Hovland missed the cut at last year's Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after posting a score of 5-over. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set on a much better performance in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Hovland at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Hovland's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC77-72+5
    2024T3671-69-75-75+2
    2023T1071-71-66-75-5
    2022T269-66-75-74-4
    2021T4969-68-77-78+4

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Hovland's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 4-under.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Hovland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4169-73-70-69-318.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5870-69-71-72-68.750
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1069-70-65-68-1270.000
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship1268-71-67-63-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT767-68-69-69-7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3274-68-67-67-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6373-69-73-73+47.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1166-72-67-67-867.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D66-75-63-6--
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open371-68-70-73+2350.000

    Hovland's recent performances

    • Hovland has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished third with a score of 2-over.
    • Hovland has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.850 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.639 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.381-0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.7560.850
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.055-0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.169-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.1510.639

    Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.381 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranked 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland sported a 0.756 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 113th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hovland delivered a -0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50.
    • Hovland has earned 98 FedExCup Regular Season points (71st) this season and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.50% (46th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

