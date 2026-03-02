PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Ryo Hisatsune has not competed in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the past five years. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with hopes of making his mark in Orlando.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • This will be Hisatsune's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4570-72-72-69-116.125
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT862-67-74-67-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1068-63-70-71-1270.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT269-66-68-69-16208.333
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-65-69-71-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5267-69-70-80+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4070-69-69-65-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-70+2--

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of 0.463 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.485 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged 1.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.5450.463
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.4530.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green490.2140.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.0210.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Total211.2331.231

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.545 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.453 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 73.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 27.53% of the time.
    • Hisatsune currently sits 15th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 451 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

