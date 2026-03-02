Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Ryo Hisatsune has not competed in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the past five years. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with hopes of making his mark in Orlando.
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- This will be Hisatsune's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T45
|70-72-72-69
|-1
|16.125
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|62-67-74-67
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T10
|68-63-70-71
|-12
|70.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T2
|69-66-68-69
|-16
|208.333
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-65-69-71
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|67-69-70-80
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|70-69-69-65
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.463 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.485 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged 1.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.545
|0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.453
|0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.214
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.021
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|1.233
|1.231
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.545 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.453 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 73.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 27.53% of the time.
- Hisatsune currently sits 15th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 451 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
