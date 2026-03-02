Keith Mitchell betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Keith Mitchell of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Keith Mitchell finished tied for 24th at two-under in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Mitchell's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T24
|72-69-73-72
|-2
|2022
|T61
|72-74-78-74
|+10
|2021
|T43
|73-71-69-78
|+3
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2023, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of two-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|68-73-64-68
|-11
|91.667
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T52
|74-67-71-68
|-8
|11.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|68-71-69-71
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|67-72-68-69
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-64-72-69
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|71-68-73-67
|-1
|3.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T18
|66-65-69-65
|-17
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-68-73-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|75-62-73-63
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.556 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.640
|0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.273
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.029
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.329
|-0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.555
|0.182
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.640 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranked 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.273 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 24.77% of the time.
- Mitchell has earned 186 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 37th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
