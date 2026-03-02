PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
8H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)



    Keith Mitchell finished tied for 24th at two-under in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Mitchell's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2472-69-73-72-2
    2022T6172-74-78-74+10
    2021T4373-71-69-78+3

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2023, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of two-under.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Mitchell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT668-73-64-68-1191.667
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5274-67-71-68-811.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4168-71-69-71-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1167-72-68-69-1258.714
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-64-72-69-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6671-68-73-67-13.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT1866-65-69-65-17--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-68-73-69-9--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1075-62-73-63-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.556 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has averaged 0.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.6400.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2730.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.0290.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.329-0.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.5550.182

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.640 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranked 18th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.273 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 24.77% of the time.
    • Mitchell has earned 186 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 37th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

