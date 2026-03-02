Si Woo Kim betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Si Woo Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the 15th green during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim finished tied for 19th at one-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Kim's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T19
|70-72-73-72
|-1
|2024
|T30
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|2023
|T39
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|2022
|T26
|69-76-73-74
|+4
|2021
|WD
|80
|-
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of one-under.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 19th at one-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|68-72-70-69
|-5
|25.167
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T45
|67-74-72-65
|-10
|15.750
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|73-62-66-68
|-15
|125.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T2
|68-66-69-69
|-16
|208.333
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T6
|63-65-66-72
|-22
|95.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T11
|69-66-68-67
|-10
|67.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T4
|65-67-65-66
|-19
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|71-64-69-72
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|71-69-73-67
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|65-69-69-69
|-8
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Kim has finished in the top 20 eight times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.057 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 1.111 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.569
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|1.313
|1.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.176
|0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.673
|-0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.385
|1.111
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.569 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 1.313 mark that ranked second on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 74.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.673 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 28.24% of the time.
- Kim has earned 537 FedExCup Regular Season points (ninth) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.19% (15th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.