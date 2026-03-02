Si Woo Kim betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Kim has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

Kim has finished in the top 20 eight times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.

Kim has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.057 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.