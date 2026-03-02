Max Greyserman betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Max Greyserman of the United States prepares to play his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman finished tied for 22nd at even par in last year's Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge from March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Greyserman's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T22
|70-71-75-72
|E
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of even par.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|68-66-70-73
|-7
|41.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|68-68-69-72
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|64-78
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|67-65-71-71
|-14
|5.200
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|62
|69-68-70-71
|-10
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|2
|67-63-71-65
|-18
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|70-69-69-68
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Greyserman has an average of -0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged -0.347 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.219
|-0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.156
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|0.015
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.067
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.427
|-0.347
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.219 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sported a -0.156 mark that ranked 107th on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman delivered a -0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranked 35th by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
- Greyserman has earned 66 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 96th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
