Max Greyserman betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Greyserman has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.

Greyserman has an average of -0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.