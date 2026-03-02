PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Ryan Gerard has not competed in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the last five years. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge from March 5-8 with his sights set on making an impact in his return to the tournament.

    Latest odds for Gerard at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • This marks Gerard's first time competing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the past five years.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Gerard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2373-67-69-68-732.556
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2872-70-69-67-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4572-68-66-72-1015.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1170-67-71-68-1258.714
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT270-66-64-65-23183.750
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii269-64-68-65-14300.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-69-5--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2066-71-68-67-12--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2770-72-68-67-7--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4475-76-72-71+14--

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Gerard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
    • Gerard has an average of 0.241 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.764 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has averaged 1.146 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.3700.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.9380.764
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.251-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.2270.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181.2841.146

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.370 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sported a 0.938 mark that ranked seventh on TOUR. He ranked 17th with a 73.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gerard delivered a 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 26.62% of the time.
    • Gerard has earned 623 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking seventh on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.19% ranked 15th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

