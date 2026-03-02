Rickie Fowler betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler returns to Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge for the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, set to take place March 5-8. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024, Fowler finished tied for 36th with a score of 2-over.
Fowler's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T36
|75-72-71-72
|+2
|2023
|T31
|68-73-73-73
|-1
|2022
|T52
|70-73-76-77
|+8
|2021
|72
|76-70-76-77
|+11
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2024, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 31st at 1-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-68-72-66
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|66-64-73-70
|-15
|51.800
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-68-69-67
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|67-63-71-68
|-19
|44.000
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|66-69-66-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|69-68-70-69
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|65-70-68-68
|-13
|23.955
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T14
|69-72-70-65
|-8
|100.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T18
|65-72-67-66
|-14
|47.000
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.430 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.280 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.733 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has averaged 1.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.207
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.523
|0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|164
|-0.533
|-0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.701
|0.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.898
|1.064
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler ranks 57th this season with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.207, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a 0.523 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 72.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Fowler has delivered a -0.533 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Fowler has posted a 0.701 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19.
- Fowler ranks 44th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 172. His bogey avoidance percentage of 10.76% ranks 22nd on TOUR, and he ranks 24th by breaking par 27.43% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
