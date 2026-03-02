Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Patrick Cantlay finished tied for 31st at last year's Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Cantlay's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T31
|71-74-75-69
|+1
|2024
|T36
|74-72-70-74
|+2
|2023
|T4
|68-71-74-68
|-7
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 1-over.
- Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth at 7-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|72-70-65-73
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|66-71-69-65
|-17
|85.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|63-68-68-69
|-20
|55.200
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|72-71-69-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T2
|64-66-64-71
|-15
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T30
|72-67-72-73
|+4
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|70-67-66-68
|-9
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T32
|66-72-67-69
|-14
|24.250
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.223 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.416 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 0.687 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.206
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.477
|0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.301
|0.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.240
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.743
|0.687
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.206 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sports a 0.477 mark that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 74.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a -0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks sixth with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.52%.
- Cantlay ranks 39th by breaking par 26.19% of the time and has earned 162 FedExCup Regular Season points (48th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
