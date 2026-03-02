Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Cantlay has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.

Cantlay has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.223 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.416 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.