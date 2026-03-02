Min Woo Lee betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
1 Min Read
Min Woo Lee of Australia prepares to play his shot form the 18th tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Min Woo Lee missed the cut at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in 2025 after shooting seven-over. He'll tee off in Orlando March 5-8 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Lee's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|2024
|T44
|69-73-76-73
|+3
|2023
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|2022
|MC
|75-82
|+13
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of seven-over.
- Lee's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 44th at three-over.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|69-65-74-65
|-11
|105.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T2
|67-65-70-65
|-21
|375.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|71-65-68-73
|-7
|26.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|62-71-69-70
|-16
|15.500
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|73-65-67-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T68
|76-72-72-70
|+10
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|63-73-68-66
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T63
|73-69-71-72
|+5
|7.375
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Lee has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
- Lee has an average of 0.709 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged 1.331 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.682
|0.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.179
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|18
|0.409
|0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.477
|0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.389
|1.331
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.682 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.9 yards ranked seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a -0.179 mark that ranked 108th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.477 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 28.13% of the time.
- Lee has earned 522 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 10th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.