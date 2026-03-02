Min Woo Lee betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Lee has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

Lee has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.

Lee has an average of 0.709 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.