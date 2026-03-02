Adam Scott betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
1 Min Read
Adam Scott of Australia plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Adam Scott finished tied for 36th at three-over-par in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Scott's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T36
|75-72-70-74
|+3
|2024
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|2023
|T31
|69-71-75-72
|-1
|2022
|T26
|68-76-74-74
|+4
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Scott's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of three-over.
- Scott's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 26th at four-over-par.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|70-63-72-63
|-16
|325.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|68-71-73-68
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T24
|65-69-68-68
|-18
|35.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|67-70-70-68
|-5
|12.000
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|68-72-70-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|65-71-69-72
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|69-67-66-72
|-10
|6.325
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-79
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|69-68-70-67
|-6
|47.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|72-72-62-70
|-4
|30.250
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fourth with a score of 16-under.
- Scott has an average of 0.685 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.190 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged 1.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.843
|0.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.591
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.156
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.092
|0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.370
|1.014
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.843 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 0.591 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 72.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scott delivered a 0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 25.35% of the time.
- Scott ranked 20th with 396 FedExCup Regular Season points and 14th with a 10.07% Bogey Avoidance rate this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.