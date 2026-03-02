PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Scott of Australia plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Adam Scott finished tied for 36th at three-over-par in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Scott at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Scott's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3675-72-70-74+3
    2024MC73-76+5
    2023T3169-71-75-72-1
    2022T2668-76-74-74+4

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Scott's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of three-over.
    • Scott's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 26th at four-over-par.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Scott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational470-63-72-63-16325.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3068-71-73-68-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2465-69-68-68-1835.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4067-70-70-68-512.000
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2768-72-70-67-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5565-71-69-72-35.600
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5369-67-66-72-106.325
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-79+9--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1769-68-70-67-647.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3072-72-62-70-430.250

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • Scott has an average of 0.685 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.190 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott has averaged 1.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.8430.685
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.5910.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.156-0.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.0920.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.3701.014

    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.843 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 0.591 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 72.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scott delivered a 0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 25.35% of the time.
    • Scott ranked 20th with 396 FedExCup Regular Season points and 14th with a 10.07% Bogey Avoidance rate this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

