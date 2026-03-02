Adam Scott betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Scott has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fourth with a score of 16-under.

Scott has an average of 0.685 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.190 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Scott has an average of -0.175 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.