7H AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Collin Morikawa finished second at 10-under in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2025. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge from March 5-8 with his sights set on claiming his first victory at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Morikawa's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025271-68-67-72-10
    2024MC70-80+6
    2023MC74-73+3

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Morikawa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT768-69-70-65-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am169-68-62-67-22700.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5472-69-71-69-35.750
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1471-68-72-63-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4372-68-72-71-5--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1964-70-70-68-8--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3370-74-67-75+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2266-65-72-71-6--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Morikawa has an average of 0.494 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.948 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has averaged 1.063 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.5240.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green61.0810.948
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green940.005-0.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.347-0.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Total191.2631.063

    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.524 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sports a 1.081 mark that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 74.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Morikawa delivers a -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 28.17% of the time.
    • Morikawa currently sits fourth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 882 points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

