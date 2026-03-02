Collin Morikawa betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Collin Morikawa finished second at 10-under in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2025. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge from March 5-8 with his sights set on claiming his first victory at this tournament.
Morikawa's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|2
|71-68-67-72
|-10
|2024
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|2023
|MC
|74-73
|+3
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 10-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|68-69-70-65
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|69-68-62-67
|-22
|700.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|72-69-71-69
|-3
|5.750
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|71-68-72-63
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|72-68-72-71
|-5
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T19
|64-70-70-68
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|70-74-67-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|66-65-72-71
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.494 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.948 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged 1.063 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.524
|0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|1.081
|0.948
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|0.005
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.347
|-0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|1.263
|1.063
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.524 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sports a 1.081 mark that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 74.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Morikawa delivers a -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.43, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 28.17% of the time.
- Morikawa currently sits fourth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 882 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
