Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Jacob Bridgeman watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman finished tied for 15th at 3-under in last year's Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge from March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Bridgeman's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|75-73-69-68
|-3
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|66-64-64-72
|-18
|700.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|67-65-68-70
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-68-69-67
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|64-66-69-69
|-20
|55.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T4
|69-68-67-64
|-12
|122.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|71-67-70-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T27
|67-67-75-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|74-66-68-72
|E
|--
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Bridgeman has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of 0.057 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.833 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged 1.963 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.065
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.922
|0.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.082
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|1.276
|1.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|2.181
|1.963
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman ranks first in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,069 points this season.
- He ranks first in Strokes Gained: Putting with a 1.276 average this season, complemented by a Putts Per Round average of 27.85 that ranks 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a 0.922 mark that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 74.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.065 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 62nd on TOUR.
- His Strokes Gained: Total average of 2.181 ranks fourth on TOUR this season, and he ranks third by breaking par 31.39% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
