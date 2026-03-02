Brian Campbell betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.864 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 276.7 yards ranked 176th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -1.148 mark that ranked 168th on TOUR. He ranked 175th with a 57.78% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Campbell delivered a 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.80, and he ranked 158th by breaking par 19.26% of the time.