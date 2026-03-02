Brian Campbell betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Brian Campbell missed the cut at last year's Arnold Palmer Invitational, shooting 9-over. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set on improvement in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Campbell's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|79-74
|+9
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Campbell's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T78
|78-68-71-80
|+9
|3.50
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|68-69-70-74
|-3
|5.75
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|74-70-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|67-68-75-66
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|47
|77-71-75-75
|+18
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T64
|69-71-71-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 20th at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished at 8-under.
- Campbell has an average of -0.751 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.992 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -1.862 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.864
|-0.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-1.148
|-0.992
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.466
|-0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.330
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-2.148
|-1.862
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.864 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 276.7 yards ranked 176th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -1.148 mark that ranked 168th on TOUR. He ranked 175th with a 57.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campbell delivered a 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.80, and he ranked 158th by breaking par 19.26% of the time.
- Campbell has earned 9 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 148th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.