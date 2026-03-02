PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Brian Campbell missed the cut at last year's Arnold Palmer Invitational, shooting 9-over. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set on improvement in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Campbell at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Campbell's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC79-74+9

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Campbell's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7878-68-71-80+93.50
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5468-69-70-74-35.75
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC74-70-71-1--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-67+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2067-68-75-66-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4777-71-75-75+18--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6469-71-71-75+6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-72-2--

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 20th at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished at 8-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.751 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.992 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has averaged -1.862 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.864-0.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-1.148-0.992
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.466-0.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.3300.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-2.148-1.862

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.864 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 276.7 yards ranked 176th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -1.148 mark that ranked 168th on TOUR. He ranked 175th with a 57.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campbell delivered a 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.80, and he ranked 158th by breaking par 19.26% of the time.
    • Campbell has earned 9 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 148th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

