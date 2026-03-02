PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Austin Smotherman betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Smotherman of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Austin Smotherman has not competed in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the last five years. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 in Orlando, Florida.

    Latest odds for Smotherman at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • This is Smotherman's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Smotherman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT262-69-69-69-15208.333
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-76+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-73-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT866-65-68-68-2175.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT4174-77-71-67+116.434
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions Championship7365-68-70-74-73.060
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT3869-72-71-70-218.133
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC71-67-2--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC68-71-3--

    Smotherman's recent performances

    • Smotherman has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Smotherman has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.656 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smotherman has averaged -0.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.082-0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green31.2860.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green870.027-0.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.351-0.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Total261.044-0.040

    Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smotherman has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.286 (third) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 73.02% ranks 30th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Smotherman sports a 0.082 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 83rd.
    • On the greens, Smotherman has delivered a -0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
    • Smotherman currently ranks 22nd with 283 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

