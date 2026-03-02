PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Shane Lowry betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Shane Lowry finished seventh at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge from March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Lowry at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Lowry's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025769-67-76-70-6
    2024366-71-70-72-9
    20236772-70-80-71+5
    2021MC75-74+5

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Lowry's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished seventh after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished third at 9-under.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Lowry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT270-67-63-69-15208.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2473-68-69-67-741.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT867-69-67-67-18147.500
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1370-63-68-69-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2370-69-75-67+1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5973-68-71-71+3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4070-72-74-66-220.300
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4572-73-66-69E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1364-68-68-67-1355.200

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Lowry has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • Lowry has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Lowry has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Lowry has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry has averaged 0.229 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.234-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.8480.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.052-0.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.7330.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.7620.229

    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lowry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.234 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sports a 0.848 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 71.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lowry has delivered a 0.733 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
    • Lowry ranks 19th with 397 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

