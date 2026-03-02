Shane Lowry betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Lowry has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

Lowry has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

Lowry has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.

Lowry has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.