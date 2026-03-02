Shane Lowry betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
1 Min Read
Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Shane Lowry finished seventh at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge from March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Lowry's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|7
|69-67-76-70
|-6
|2024
|3
|66-71-70-72
|-9
|2023
|67
|72-70-80-71
|+5
|2021
|MC
|75-74
|+5
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished seventh after posting a score of 6-under.
- Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished third at 9-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Lowry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|70-67-63-69
|-15
|208.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|73-68-69-67
|-7
|41.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|67-69-67-67
|-18
|147.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|70-63-68-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|70-69-75-67
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|73-68-71-71
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T40
|70-72-74-66
|-2
|20.300
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|72-73-66-69
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|64-68-68-67
|-13
|55.200
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Lowry has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Lowry has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Lowry has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has averaged 0.229 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.234
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.848
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.052
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.733
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.762
|0.229
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.234 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sports a 0.848 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 71.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lowry has delivered a 0.733 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
- Lowry ranks 19th with 397 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.