J.J. Spaun betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
J.J. Spaun returns to Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge for the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 5-8, 2026. Spaun finished tied for 31st at 1-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.
Spaun's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T31
|75-71-73-70
|+1
|2023
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|2022
|T52
|67-75-75-79
|+8
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 1-over.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T45
|70-73-67-68
|-10
|15.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|66-71-72-66
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T11
|67-70-63-66
|-22
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|6
|67-68-72-66
|-15
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T25
|68-71-71-66
|-4
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|P2
|68-66-65-65
|-16
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T23
|73-69-68-68
|-6
|47.000
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.399 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.985 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 0.055 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.139
|0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.118
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.446
|0.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-1.088
|-0.985
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.621
|0.055
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.139 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sports a -0.118 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 67.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spaun has delivered a -1.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17.
- Spaun has earned 28 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 120th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
