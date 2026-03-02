PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    J.J. Spaun returns to Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge for the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 5-8, 2026. Spaun finished tied for 31st at 1-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Spaun's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3175-71-73-70+1
    2023MC74-73+3
    2022T5267-75-75-79+8

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Spaun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4570-73-67-68-1015.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4066-71-72-66-512.000
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1167-70-63-66-22--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship667-68-72-66-15--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2568-71-71-66-4--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2370-69-72-70+1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipP268-66-65-65-16--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT2373-69-68-68-647.000

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.399 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.985 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has averaged 0.055 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.1390.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.1180.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.4460.545
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170-1.088-0.985
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.6210.055

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.139 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sports a -0.118 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 67.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spaun has delivered a -1.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17.
    • Spaun has earned 28 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 120th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

