Michael Kim betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Kim has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of six-under.

Kim has an average of -0.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kim has an average of -0.126 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.