Michael Kim betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Michael Kim finished fourth at eight-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament last year. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Kim's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|4
|75-69-67-69
|-8
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished fourth after posting a score of 8-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|72
|68-70-71-79
|E
|5.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-65-72-67
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-68-68
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|67-68-74-65
|-6
|21.333
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|72-70-75-68
|+1
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-66-70-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|72-72-72-67
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|66-68-69-76
|-1
|4.200
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of six-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of -0.126 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.466 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.823
|-0.727
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.100
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.142
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.536
|0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.528
|-0.466
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.823 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a -0.100 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 142nd with a 65.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.536 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 23.53% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 71 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 91st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
