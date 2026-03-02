PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim finished fourth at eight-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament last year. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Kim's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025475-69-67-69-8

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished fourth after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7268-70-71-79E5.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-65-72-67-944.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-68-68-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3167-68-74-65-621.333
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5672-70-75-68+1--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship1068-66-70-70-6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5972-72-72-67+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6266-68-69-76-14.200
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of six-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of -0.126 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -0.466 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.823-0.727
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.100-0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green125-0.142-0.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.5360.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.528-0.466

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.823 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a -0.100 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 142nd with a 65.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.536 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 23.53% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 71 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 91st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

