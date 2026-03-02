Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
1 Min Read
Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Robert MacIntyre finished tied for 11th at four-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge from March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
MacIntyre's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|74-71-68-71
|-4
|2021
|T36
|71-71-76-72
|+2
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of four-under.
- Russell Henley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T20
|73-69-66-67
|-9
|52.500
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|71-68-66-72
|-11
|19.969
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|63-72-67-70
|-16
|15.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T4
|67-71-67-63
|-12
|122.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T17
|64-66-72-69
|-9
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|2
|62-64-68-73
|-13
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|67-70-68-72
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|66-70-71-69
|-4
|9.045
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|71-66-70-67
|-10
|225.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|68-71-72-71
|+2
|3.500
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.437 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 0.516 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.400
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.575
|-0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.071
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.934
|0.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.830
|0.516
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.400 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sports a -0.575 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 68.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre delivers a 0.934 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 28.13% of the time.
- MacIntyre has earned 210 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.